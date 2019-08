Jose Mourinho is holding off on finding a new team as he waits to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, reports AS.

The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has opted to turn down several offers this summer.

Mourinho is still well regarded in Madrid, and he would be happy to return should Blancos president Florentino Perez sour on Zidane.