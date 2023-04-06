Mourinho offered lucrative £100m deal to manage Saudi national team

ALBAWABA - Jose Mourinho has been offered over £100 million to manage the Saudi Arabia national team, according to Corriere dello Sport.

If the Portuguese icon were to accept the offer, he would become the highest paid manager ever.

The 60-year-old is currently at Roma and his current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

However, he could decide to leave Roma earlier if he accepts a move to coach the Saudi team.

The Italian outlet says that Mourinho would be paid around £100 million over two seasons.

He will have the option to either terminate the deal at the end of the first year or extend it until 2026.