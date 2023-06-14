Mourinho turns down chance to coach Saudi side Al-Ahli

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has turned down the chance to manage Saudi giants Al-Ahli, as per Sky Italia.

The Portuguese coach was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League in recent days.

It was reported earlier that his future with Roma had been in doubt amid links with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, the former Tottenham boss appears to have decided to remain at the Roman club next season.

Mourinho informed Al-Ahli that he will not be joining them during a meeting with the club's president in London.

The 60-year-old still has a year remaining in his current deal with Roma and he intends to honor it as it seems.