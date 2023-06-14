  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Mourinho turns down chance to coach Saudi side Al-Ahli

Mourinho turns down chance to coach Saudi side Al-Ahli

Published June 14th, 2023 - 08:15 GMT
AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho watches from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
AS Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho watches from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has turned down the chance to manage Saudi giants Al-Ahli, as per Sky Italia.

The Portuguese coach was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League in recent days.

It was reported earlier that his future with Roma had been in doubt amid links with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, the former Tottenham boss appears to have decided to remain at the Roman club next season.

Mourinho informed Al-Ahli that he will not be joining them during a meeting with the club's president in London.

The 60-year-old still has a year remaining in his current deal with Roma and he intends to honor it as it seems.

Tags:Jose MourinhoAl-AhliAS RomaSaudi Pro League

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...