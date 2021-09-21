Mourinho Wants to Bring Dalot to Roma

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is hoping to bring in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Portuguese right-back spent last season on loan at AC Milan and made a name for himself but United opted to keep him at the start of the new season.

Mourinho has been an admirer of his compatriot and is now looking to signing him as soon as possible.

Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 and is tied to the club until the summer of 2023.

He made 37 appearances for the Red Devils and scored one goal so far in all competitions.