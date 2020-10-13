Muharraq Lift King’s Cup

Muharraq lifted this year’s His Majesty the King’s Cup last night following a thrilling 1-0 victory over league champions Hidd in the final. After 92 minutes that saw a number of narrowly missed chances, Brazilian professional Everton de Mendonca finally HH Shaikh Khalid and Muharraq captain Sayed Mohammed Jaffar lift the King’s Cup during the awarding ceremony broke the deadlock to help his team secure the hard-earned win.

The result extended Muharraq’s record run in the competition, having earned their 33rd King’s Cup title. They last won the tournament in 2016, and previously appeared in the final in 2018 when they lost in a penalty shootout to Al Najma.

Hidd, on the other hand, were gunning for their second King’s Cup. They lost in the tournament final for the second year in a row, as Riffa beat them in another thriller in 2019. Supreme Council for Youth and Sports first deputy chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Bahrain Football Association (BFA) president Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa were among the high-ranking officials on hand for yesterday’s match, played at Khalifa Sports City stadium in Isa Town. They participated in the awarding ceremony.

Muharraq goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffar received the trophy from HH Shaikh Khalid on the team’s behalf. Muharraq’s triumph dashed Hidd’s hopes of a prestigious league-and-cup double, having just last week clinched the Nasser bin Hamad Premier League crown.

Muharraq, meanwhile, will be aiming for their own cup double later this week, when they play Busaiteen in the final of the BFA Cup on Friday.

Everton scored last night’s winner from close range off a low cross from the left flank by Bahraini teammate and national team star Jamal Rashed. Muharraq’s Nigerian striker Prince Obus Aggreh sent a short pass to a sprinting Rashed, who with one touch delivered the key assist. Everton made no mistake with his sliding effort, slotting the ball home past Hidd goalkeeper Abbas Ahmed.

Earlier throughout the match, both teams had quality chances to score but were unable to provide the finishing touches. In the 41st minute, Muharraq’s naturalised forward Thia- go Augusto Fernandes headed straight to Ahmed right in the face of goal, while in the 47th minute Hidd’s Brazilian striker Carlos Giovanni hit the crossbar. Syrian midfielder Mohammed Fares also had an opportunity to break the tie for Hidd in the second half, as did team captain Abdulwahab Al Malood, while Prince came close on the other end.

Muharraq’s victory capped a season-long duel for supremacy between the two clubs. Hidd were able to claim the league championship after finishing just one point ahead of Muharraq after 18 matches. It was only their second title in league history, having won it the first time in the 2012/2013 season.