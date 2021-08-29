Muller Wanted to See Messi and Ronaldo Play in One Team

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2021 - 09:07 GMT
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) walks past Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 8, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has admitted that he would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together in one team.

Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus and return to Manchester United, while Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his contract with Barcelona.

The prospect of the two playing at PSG became a possibility at one point - and now the Germany star has stated that it would have been a dream for fans of the sport.

What did Muller say?

Thomas Muller (Photo: AFP)
The 31-year-old told Sky Sports: "If Kylian Mbappe is still going [from PSG], then I would have liked to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play together.

"That would have been a very interesting combination, especially for me as a fan of the sport. You need players who are good on the ball and who are well off the ball.

"Cristiano has become a very strong final player. He doesn't need the ball that deep anymore. Messi and Neymar could have walked through midfield. That would have been interesting."

