Murray Blasts Tsitsipas After US Open Elimination

Andy Murray said he had lost respect for Stefanos Tsitsipas after being eliminated from the US Open in a dramatic encounter.

The Greek star won the marathon match 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 4 hours, 49 minutes.

The 34-year-old Scot was furious due to the lengthy bathroom breaks his opponent was taking between sets.

What did Murray say?

The three-time Grand Slam winner said: “It’s not so much leaving the court, it’s the amount of time.

“It’s just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome.

“I rate him a lot, I think he’s a brilliant player, but I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him. That’s what I feel.”

On the hand, Tsitsipas said that he did not break any rule and that he played by the guidelines.