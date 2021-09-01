  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Murray Blasts Tsitsipas After US Open Elimination

Murray Blasts Tsitsipas After US Open Elimination

Published September 1st, 2021 - 11:44 GMT
Britain's Andy Murray hits a return to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Britain's Andy Murray hits a return to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Andy Murray said he had lost respect for Stefanos Tsitsipas after being eliminated from the US Open in a dramatic encounter.

The Greek star won the marathon match 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 4 hours, 49 minutes.

The 34-year-old Scot was furious due to the lengthy bathroom breaks his opponent was taking between sets.

What did Murray say?

The three-time Grand Slam winner said: “It’s not so much leaving the court, it’s the amount of time.

“It’s just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome.

“I rate him a lot, I think he’s a brilliant player, but I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him. That’s what I feel.”

On the hand, Tsitsipas said that he did not break any rule and that he played by the guidelines.

Tags:Andy MurrayUS OpenStefanos Tsitsipas

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...