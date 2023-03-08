Murray expects Wimbledon to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players

ALBAWABA - British tennis star Andy Murray expects Wimbledon to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players ahead of this year’s tournament.

The ban was imposed last year in response to pressure from the UK government, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the 35-year-old believes that the sanctions will be lifted, paving the way for the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev to appear in London in the summer.

Murray told the BBC: “It’s a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren’t able to play last year, but I also understand the situation and why it’s really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it,

“My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I’m not going to be going nuts if that is the case. But if Wimbledon went down another route, I would be understanding of that.”

The Wimbledon Championships take place from 3 July 2023 to 16 July 2023.