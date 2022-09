Rafael Nadal said he was looking forward to an "unforgettable" doubles pairing with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup, which will be final match of the Swiss great's career.

"One of the most important, if not the most important players in my tennis career is leaving," the Spaniard said at a pre-event press conference on Thursday.

"At the end, this moment will be difficult. I'm super-excited and grateful to play with him."

AFP