Nadal, Medvedev to Renew Rivalry in Abu Dhabi

Having enthralled New York with their stirring five-setter in the US Open final, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and the rising Russian star Daniil Medvedev will renew their rivalry when the 12th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship begins in Abu Dhabi (December 19-21).

The organisers of the high-profile event confirmed the participation of the US Open finalists on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Nadal overcame a stunning fightback from the Russian at the US Open final to clinch his 19th Grand Slam title last month.

And Nadal, a four-time winner of the Mubadala Championship, hopes to play his best tennis once again in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm really looking forward to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. It's a great event and offers the best preparation for a fast start to the new season. Every time I come to Abu Dhabi I feel at home and I'm always treated so well. The spectators are knowledgeable and know how to have fun and I have very good memories playing here," said the world number two.

Despite the heartbreaking US Open final defeat, Medvedev, the 23-year-old counterpuncher whose ability to return every ball has earned him comparisons with Jimmy Connors, went on to the win the St Petersburg Open without dropping a set.

Now the world number four is hoping to see large number of Russian fans at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, when he makes his Abu Dhabi debut.

"I've heard so much about the Championship from my friends and there's a lot of Russian support in Abu Dhabi. I know it's also a popular holiday destination for my fellow countrymen so hopefully I can draw on that in my first appearance," said the Russian.

"I know the line-up will be very strong so it will be a good test of where I am heading into the new season as I look to build on what has been a great year for me so far. I will give my all and put on the best show possible for the spectators. I'm really looking forward to it," added Medvedev who reached four tournament finals (Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati and New York) in the North American hard-court swing this year, becoming only the third player in history to achieve the feat after Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi.

And John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, was delighted to have both Nadal and Medvedev in the Abu Dhabi tournament.

"Rafael and Daniil showed during their US Open final that they really are at the top of their game and that is only a good thing for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Spectators are in for thrilling on-court action and great off-court entertainment," said Lickrish.