Nadal to Open Major Tennis Academy in Kuwait Next Year

Tamdeen Group, a leading mixed-use property developer that is reshaping the urban and social landscape of Kuwait through innovative development projects, has joined forces with Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, one of the world’s leading tennis centers, to set up a world-class tennis academy in the country.

Bearing the name of the legendary tennis icon, who will end the 2019 ATP season as the world’s top ranked player, the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait will serve as the training and developmental hub of the all-new Shaikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex.

One of the country’s pioneering public-private partnership projects, the world-class complex is the biggest sports initiative in value and size under the Kuwait Public Authority for Sport.

The academy is set to formally open its doors when Rafael Nadal will personally fly in to Kuwait for the inauguration in February.

The launch of Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait was announced at a press conference held at Tamdeen Group’s headquarters in 360 Mall in the presence of Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq - Chairman of Tamdeen Group; Toni Nadal – Tennis Director, Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (Mallorca), and uncle and former coach of legendary tennis star, Rafa Nadal; Nuno Marques - Head of Tennis, Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait and a former ATP player and Portugal Davis Cup Captain; and Maribel Nadal, sister and 20-year confident of Rafa Nadal.

Unveiling details of the visionary sports infrastructure project, Al Marzouq said its ultimate goal was to empower regional grassroots tennis and create future champions in Kuwait.

"In the race for excellence, there is no finish line. Our vision is clear and Tamdeen is delivering on its promise to reshape the state’s urban and social landscapes," stated the top official.

"Our commitment to this project is four-fold: aid national development schemes outlined by our wise leadership; leverage progressive public-private partnerships to facilitate world-class infrastructure projects; construct facilities which establish Kuwait and its championships on the international sporting map; and foster a fertile environment for Kuwaiti athletes to excel in international sports," said Al Marzouq.

Lauding Toni, Rafa and the entire academy team for their commitment to Tamdeen and Kuwait, the Group Chairman said: "With our shared vision and values, and the collaboration of the Kuwait Tennis Federation and Kuwait’s General Authority for Sports, the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait at the Shaikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah Tennis Complex will drive awareness of tennis and healthy living among Kuwaiti youth and attract a new generation of fans to the sport and general fitness."

"Today, we provide the platform to turn dreams into reality. By utilizing our wealth of experience alongside some of the leading international expert s in the field, the project has been designed to keep pace with the State Of Kuwait’s significant position in the world of tennis," he stated.

“Finally, I would like to send our congratulations to Rafael on ending the year as the world number one – it’s a truly amazing achievement,” added Al Marzuoq.

In his video message, Nadal expressed his pleasure at the new venture.

"I’m personally very happy to open the Academy in Kuwait. We’re working hard to create the right programmes for the kids and our members, making for strong development of tennis all over the region. See you very soon,” said Nadal in his short speech.

Explaining the decision to partner Tamdeen on the ambitious venture, Toni cited collective synergies and the stakeholders’ shared goals for excellence.

"We have been working so that players from all over the world train in tennis and life skills in Mallorca, where we try to instill in them the importance of hard work, sacrifice and humility so that they perform as well as possible and give their all. Here in Kuwait, we seek to do the same with young children and adults who come to these magnificent facilities," observed Toni.

"Nuno and the whole team of coaches will guarantee that the quality of our training is on par with the best in the world. With the aid of our great partner Tamdeen, we will help grow the sport in Kuwait,” he added.

Part of a new 263,000 sq m development alongside Tamdeen’s award-winning flagship 360 Mall, Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, which unlike its parent site in Spain will be non-boarding, will be the biggest international tennis academy in the Middle East, and an integral part of the first multi-facility and services complex for tennis in Kuwait.

To compliment the tennis coaching and facilities, the Academy also featues a state-of-the-art fitness centres for men and women, and a players’ lounge with a focus on healthy F&B options.

The Shaikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah Tennis Complex features 18 courts, including a multi-purpose covered arena with more than 5,000 seats, a secondary open court with 1,500 seats, eight covered courts and eight open courts.

Every court features the latest world-class technology; Masters 500 Cushion acrylic international standard surfaces, advanced soundproofing methods, and folding and fixed seats designed by world-renowned architect and designer Sir Norman Foster and manufactured by Fugueras, said the statement from Tamdeen Group.

Additionally, the new multi-purpose development includes a five-star hotel, as well as an exclusive and diverse selection of retail outlets, cafes and restaurants.

Collectively, the project forms a key component in 360 Mall’s continued evolution as Kuwait’s preferred entertainment and lifestyle destination, it stated.

With the launch also serving as the opening for membership applications, the Academy will provide Kuwaitis and regional tennis and fitness enthusiasts with access to truly world-class facilities and professionally certified coaches who embody the all-action work ethic of the planet’s best tennis player.

While stressing his ultimate aim of producing a future Kuwaiti tennis champion, Marques, the vastly experienced Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar coach who will assume the role of Head of Tennis at Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, revealed his collaboration with the Kuwait Tennis Federation to grow the sport domestically and provide a platform for people to pursue healthy lifestyles begins immediately.

"The Rafa Nadal methodology includes five main sections: tennis training, physical training, mental training, nutrition and competition. We are bringing that method to Kuwait. We want to create national champions, yet every journey must start at the beginning," explained Marques.

"Our coaches will engage with members, visitors and the community to transfer tennis knowledge and stress the importance of healthy, active lifestyles. By working hand-in-hand with Tamdeen, we will educate, excite and engage our players and deliver a platform to develop talent and fulfill lives. Our journey starts today," he added.-TradeArabia News Service