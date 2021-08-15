Naomi Osaka Pledges Donation to Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate the prize money that she will earn at the Cincinnati Open to relief efforts in Haiti.

Hiaiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake yesterday, killing more than 300 people.

The four-time Grand Slam winner's father Leonard François is from the Caribbean country.

The 23-year-old star took to Twitter to express her sadness regarding the catastrophe:

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti and I feel like we can’t catch a break.

“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

Osaka is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles and is currently second in the WTA Singles Rankings.