Napoli agree to sell Piotr Zielinski to Al-Ahli

Napoli have accepted an offer from Al-Ahli to sign Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to Tribal Football.
The 29-year-old is set wear Al-Ahli jersey in a three-year deal worth €15m per season.
The Serie A champions will receive €28 million plus €2m in bonuses.
Zielinski helped Napoli clinch the Italian League title after a memorable campaign last season.
He went on to make 329 appearances for the team across all competitions.
Al-Ahli has made incredible business at the transfer market this summer so far.
The Saudi giants brought in Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy.