Napoli agree to sell Piotr Zielinski to Al-Ahli

Napoli have accepted an offer from Al-Ahli to sign Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to Tribal Football.

The 29-year-old is set wear Al-Ahli jersey in a three-year deal worth €15m per season.

The Serie A champions will receive €28 million plus €2m in bonuses.

Zielinski helped Napoli clinch the Italian League title after a memorable campaign last season.

He went on to make 329 appearances for the team across all competitions.

Al-Ahli has made incredible business at the transfer market this summer so far.

The Saudi giants brought in Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy.