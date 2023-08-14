Napoli agree to sell Piotr Zielinski to Al-Ahli

  1. Home
Published August 14th, 2023 - 12:56 GMT
Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring a penalty and his side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Napoli have accepted an offer from Al-Ahli to sign Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, according to Tribal Football.

The 29-year-old is set wear Al-Ahli jersey in a three-year deal worth €15m per season.

The Serie A champions will receive €28 million plus €2m in bonuses.

Zielinski helped Napoli clinch the Italian League title after a memorable campaign last season.

He went on to make 329 appearances for the team across all competitions.

Al-Ahli has made incredible business at the transfer market this summer so far.

The Saudi giants brought in Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy.

