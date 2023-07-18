Napoli boss Garcia discusses Osimhen's future

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia has insisted that Victor Osimhen will not be leaving the Serie A champions this summer.

The Nigerian striker has been linked with a big money move away from the club in recent weeks.

Osimhen had a tremendous first season at Napoli and became the Italian league's top goal scorer.

Therefore, Garcia said in response to transfer speculation surrounding the player, as quoted by Tribal Football: "He's under contract, he arrives tomorrow with everyone else.

"I repeat, When I met (president Aurelio) De Laurentiis we agreed on ambition. The president is very ambitious, he did great things last year and doesn't want to stop.

"We will have a quality team."

The striker's current deal at Napoli runs until the summer of 2025.