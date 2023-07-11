  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Napoli president: PSG can have Osimhen if they pay €200m

Napoli president: PSG can have Osimhen if they pay €200m

Published July 11th, 2023 - 11:20 GMT
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen holds his daughter Hailey True prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Sampdoria on June 4, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen holds his daughter Hailey True prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Sampdoria on June 4, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that he is willing to sell Victor Osimhen to Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.

However, the Parisian club will have to put up €200 million if they are really serious in their efforts to sign the Nigerian star.

The 24-year-old is expected to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the new season, unless a gigantic offer comes his way in the coming weeks.

De Laurentiis said as quoted by Tribal Football: “The only club that can afford to take Osimhen away from us is PSG.

“So if Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to take out 200 or so, then we will wait and evaluate."

The striker himself has insisted that he's happy to remain with the Italian champions as he feels he is respected and loved by everyone around him.

Tags:Victor OsimhenSSC NapoliAurelio De LaurentiisPSGParis Saint-Germain

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now