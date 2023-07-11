Napoli president: PSG can have Osimhen if they pay €200m

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that he is willing to sell Victor Osimhen to Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.

However, the Parisian club will have to put up €200 million if they are really serious in their efforts to sign the Nigerian star.

The 24-year-old is expected to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the new season, unless a gigantic offer comes his way in the coming weeks.

De Laurentiis said as quoted by Tribal Football: “The only club that can afford to take Osimhen away from us is PSG.

“So if Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to take out 200 or so, then we will wait and evaluate."

The striker himself has insisted that he's happy to remain with the Italian champions as he feels he is respected and loved by everyone around him.