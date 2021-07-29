Napoli Set Koulibaly Price

Napoli will let go of their coveted defender Kalidou Koulibaly for no less than €60 million according to La Repubblica.

The Senegalese star has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti specifically asked for the center-back following his return to Real and will be hoping to sign him as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

The 30-year-old is tied to the Italian club until the summer of 2023 and there is no urgent need to sell him this transfer window.

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalleti however said that all his players are on the market but only for the right price.

Koulibaly moved to the Italian club in 2014 from Genk in a deal worth €7.75m.