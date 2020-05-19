Nasser Al-Khelaifi Most Powerful Man in Football

PSG chairman and head of the beIN Media Group Nasser al-Khelaifi is the world's most powerful man in football according to France Football magazine.

The former tennis player, who also heads the Qatar Tennis and Squash Federation, topped a list of 50 influential people in football drawn up by the prestigious French publication.

The list includes "leaders of clubs and institutions, fearsome and insatiable agents, star players with huge followings, all-powerful and all-knowing coaches, businessmen whose voices are increasingly heard and politicians who are increasingly present," beIN Sports said in a report on its website.

The report added: "Nasser Al-Khelaifi ranks at the top because of the unique reach of his influence.