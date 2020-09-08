Nations League: Turkey Fail to Beat 10-Man Serbia

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2020 - 09:06 GMT
Home team Serbia focused on defensive play after team captain Kolarov's red card but secured one point against Turkey (Photo: AA)
Turkey’s national football team drew 0-0 against Serbia on Sunday in a UEFA Nations League B - Group 3 match.

Home team Serbia were down to 10 men in the 49th minute as team captain Aleksandar Kolarov was shown a red card over two bookings.

Following this, Serbia adopted a more defensive posture as Turkey tried to dictate the tempo of the game.

At the final whistle, Serbia and Turkey had one point each in Belgrade.

In the other Group 3 match, Russia beat Hungary 3-2 in Budapest.

After the second matches, Russia had 6 points to lead the group.

Hungary came second with 3 points.

Turkey and Serbia had 1 point each.

In the next match, Turkey will face Russia on Oct. 11 in Moscow.

