Nawal El Moutawakil Re-elected to IAAF Council

Britain's Sebastian Coe was re-elected on Wednesday as head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for a second four-year term at the IAAF Congress in Doha, while Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakil was re-elected as an IAAF Council member.

At this Congress, held two days before the opening of the World Athletics Championships in the Qatari capital, El Moutawakil, who has been on the IAAF Council since 1995, received 120 votes, thereby retaining her seat for the next four years. At the same time, she became the only Arab woman member of this international body.

In a statement to MAP, the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Champion stressed that her re-election is a source of pride for Moroccan, Arab and African women and reflects recognition and consideration for her efforts within the IAAF.

She also expressed her esteem for the trust placed in her by Morocco and the athletics family at the global level, voicing her determination to pursue her efforts with the same strength and boldness to make athletics one of the top three most popular sports in the world as well as a noble and transparent discipline far from the scourge of doping.