NBA Finals: Bucks Beat Suns to Tie Series at 2-2

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Wednesday in a thrilling encounter to tie the the NBA Finals series at 2-2.

Khris Middleton scored 40 points; a playoff career-high, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 for the Bucks, in their hopes of clinching the title for the first time in 50 years.

Khris Middleton on his #NBAPlayoffs career-high 40 PTS, and on Giannis Antetokounmpo's massive block to help tie the #NBAFinals at 2-2!



Game 5: Saturday, 9 PM ET, ABC pic.twitter.com/TewNvjPEzC — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns.

Game five in the NBA Finals is set to take place next Saturday in Phoenix.