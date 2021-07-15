  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. NBA Finals: Bucks Beat Suns to Tie Series at 2-2

NBA Finals: Bucks Beat Suns to Tie Series at 2-2

Published July 15th, 2021 - 01:10 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: AFP)
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: AFP)

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Wednesday in a thrilling encounter to tie the the NBA Finals series at 2-2.

Khris Middleton scored 40 points; a playoff career-high, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 for the Bucks, in their hopes of clinching the title for the first time in 50 years.

Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns.

Game five in the NBA Finals is set to take place next Saturday in Phoenix.

NBA Finals (AFP)
Tags:NBA FinalsPhoenix SunsMilwaukee Bucks

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...