New Club World Cup Champions to Be Crowned at Khalifa Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium will host three additional matches during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 after the official opening of Education City Stadium was postponed until early 2020.

In addition to the double-header of games on December 17 – the fifth-place play-off and the semi-final involving CONMEBOL Libertadores winners CR Flamengo – Khalifa International Stadium will also host the second semi-final, involving UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool FC, on December 18, along with the final and third-place play-off on December 21.

Khalifa International Stadium has a capacity of 45,416 and reopened in May 2017 following a successful redevelopment to prepare it for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is fully operational at present.

Construction at Education City Stadium is complete and the venue is now operational.

However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity.

In 2020, the stunning venue – which is scheduled to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup – will become the third tournament-ready venue ahead of 2022.