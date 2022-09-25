New Exclusive beIN SPORTS Digital Show Hits 4+ Million Total YouTube Views

beIN SPORTS, the flagship sports channel from beIN MEDIA GROUP, continues to expand its digital presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by successfully launching its new exclusive online Arabic-language digital show: Tahadiy Althalathin (Thirty Challenge). The innovative new format kicked off to coincide with the start of the 2022/23 football season, and garnered in total 4+ million YouTube views so far. This includes 2+ million views on the first episode and 1+ million views on the second episode, both in one-week post-release.

Tahadiy Althalathin combines the popular YouTube formats of chat and quiz entertainment show, hosting star-studded guests who race against the clock to answer sports’ most burning questions in under 30 seconds. The bi-weekly football-focused show, released every other Monday, can be enjoyed on beIN SPORTS’ dedicated YouTube channel as a full 30-minute episode, with bite-sized clips available and promoted across beIN’s other social media platforms.

During its first week in the digital charts, the show was trending at #1 in nine countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, and reached the top three in several other key markets across the MENA region. Hosting some of beIN SPORTS’ best-in-class talents, the show has so far witnessed Hafid Derradji, Ali Mohamed Ali, Mohannad Jalli, and Hatem Trabelsi, test their knowledge of the beautiful game - with a very special guests’ line-up instore for upcoming episodes.

Faisal Al-Raisi, Director of Digital at beIN MENA, commented on the new show, noting: “beIN is actively looking at ways to add more value to our millions of viewers and subscribers; keeping abreast of industry trends, adapting to ever-changing subscriber demands, and ensuring we offer a truly unforgettable viewing experience across all the markets we serve. The exciting launch of our new digital show encapsulates this drive, and its instant success demonstrates how beIN is, once again, ahead of the game and leading in this space, providing content that football fans across the Arab region can enjoy online”. He added: “This is one of many upcoming offerings that our viewers get to enjoy as we head towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM”.

beIN SPORTS’ YouTube followers can watch AlFouzan on the third episode of Tahadiy Althalathin (Thirty Challenge) challenging Haitham Farooq and Abdullah Ashknan on Monday 26 September, at 19:00 MECCA, on beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/beINSPORTS. They can also subscribe now to the channel and enable notifications to ensure they never miss an episode.