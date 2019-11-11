New Physical Fitness Program Launched in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Community Development has announced the launch of 'Get Fit Abu Dhabi', a pioneer initiative aiming to uplift healthy lifestyle through a series of ongoing health-driven community events across the emirate.

With its 'A Decent Life for All' vision in mind, the department will launch two programs under the 'Get Fit Abu Dhabi' initiative - 'Shop Fit', 'Get Fit Senior Citizen' and physical fitness program designed for public sector employee fitness in the emirate.

The initiative aims with a particular focus on increasing participation in sports and other active recreational pursuits.

As the official unveiling of 'Get Fit Abu Dhabi', Shop Fit campaign will be the first to roll-out under the aforementioned master initiative that will stretch over the period of 21 days starting the November 10 until November 30, 2019.

The 'Shop Fit' campaign will introduce a series of malls-based health activities, promotions and recreational programs to encourage embedding an active and healthy lifestyle into the lives of the residents.

This campaign will be hosted in major shopping malls across Abu Dhabi, in an effort to enhance the health and wellbeing of the mall visitors and further contribute to building a stronger, healthier and happier community.

Later this year, the Department of Community Development will announce more details on Get Fit Senior Citizens.

The campaigns will target and engage with different age groups, encouraging them to contribute to a stronger, healthier, happier and safer community. All the campaigns are also strategised to enable the participation of vulnerable communities, including people of determination.

"Department of Community Development aims to improve the quality of life for the residents of Abu Dhabi and create a cohesive and an inclusive societal climate. With the support of our partners, we always come up with initiatives that help us achieve our vision and with the launch of Get Fit Abu Dhabi, we start a new leaf in our community development. This health initiative is unlike any other being organized within this Nation, as we believe that health should not be a one-time idea but a permanent lifestyle learning," Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili said.

Through its socially-conscious events and initiatives, the vision of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Department of Community Development is set to lay groundwork for Abu Dhabi's community development, creating an inclusive, open and cooperative environment, contributing to the nation's sustainable growth and social development.