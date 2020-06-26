New UAE Football Season Begins from Sept. 3

The 2020-2021 football season in the United Arab Emirates will kick off on Sept. 3 with the Arabian Gulf Cup, while the Arabian Gulf League will begin just less than a week later, on Sept. 9, the UAE Pro League said on Thursday night, adding that the Arabian Gulf League U-21 will follow two days later.

The announcement follows a series of coordination meetings with all stakeholders.

The Pro League had held a meeting with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), which was attended by representatives of the national teams committee and the competitions committee, on Sunday to discuss the new fixtures.

Commenting on the development, Pro League board member and head of Technical Committee Hassan Taleb Al Marri said in a statement on Thursday: "In setting the calendar, we were keen to have matches scheduled on weekends to ensure maximum levels of viewership and attendances".

"The calendar also took into consideration preparing players for national team duty by playing three matchweeks in the league ahead of the joint qualifiers in October 2020, and also scheduled two matchweeks in September prior to the AFC Champions League resumption to help our clubs prepare for the competition," Al Marri said.

He added: "We are always striving to have a uniform schedule that serves the best interests of our national teams and clubs. We look forward to a successful season, be it technically or in terms of media, marketing and attendances, and with everyone's efforts, we can deliver that."

The previous season of the AGL was abandoned last week following an emergency meeting between the UAEFA and the Pro League.