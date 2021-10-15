Newcastle Confirm Bruce Will be in Charge Against Spurs

Newcastle United has confirmed that Steve Bruce will be in charge for Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The head coach is set to manage his 1000th game this weekend.

The club fans mostly want Bruce to be sacked, but the manager insists no discussions have been had regarding his future.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were constantly linked with the job since the Saudi-led takeover of the club.

The team currently sits in the 19th position in the Premier League and could be relegated if poor results continue.