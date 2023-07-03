Newcastle confirm Sandro Tonali deal

  1. Home
Published July 3rd, 2023 - 11:09 GMT
AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Cremonese and AC Milan on November 8, 2022 at the Giovanni-Zini stadium in Cremona. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Cremonese and AC Milan on November 8, 2022 at the Giovanni-Zini stadium in Cremona. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on Monday.

The English club clinched the Italian midfielder in a deal the it is believed to be worth around €70 million. 

The 23-year-old signed an initial five-year contract that is set to run until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend for a longer period.

Tonali made a name for himself following his arrival at Milan in 2021 as he became a key player in Stefano Pioli's formation.

He went on to feature in 170 games across all competitions, with seven goals and 13 assists to his name.

The former Brescia star is one of Italy's brightest talents and his departure from Milan was not expected.

However, Newcastle United's offer was too good to turn down.

