Newcastle confirm Sandro Tonali deal

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on Monday.

The English club clinched the Italian midfielder in a deal the it is believed to be worth around €70 million.

The 23-year-old signed an initial five-year contract that is set to run until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend for a longer period.

Tonali made a name for himself following his arrival at Milan in 2021 as he became a key player in Stefano Pioli's formation.

He went on to feature in 170 games across all competitions, with seven goals and 13 assists to his name.

The former Brescia star is one of Italy's brightest talents and his departure from Milan was not expected.

However, Newcastle United's offer was too good to turn down.