Newcastle Could Bring Ozil Back to England

Newcastle United are interested in bringing former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil back to the Premier League, according to Ekrem Konur.

The former Germany international moved to Fenerbahche last January as a free agent after his contract with the Gunners was terminated six months prematurely.

The 2014 World Cup winner signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Turkish club worth a reported €5 million a season, and received a €3 million signing-on bonus.

Konur said in a tweet: "After Saudi takeover. Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayındır and captain Mesut Ozil are in the shortlist of Newcastle United for the new era."

It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old will be interested in moving back to England.