Newcastle Eyeing Hazard Deal

El Chiringuito has claimed that Newcastle United are planning a move for Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard.

The English club's new owners want to invest heavily on new stars and the Belgium international fits the bill.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries since moving to Real Madrid in 2019.

The former Chelsea star has featured in 51 appearances with the team so far in all competitions.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he prefers to rely on other players despite the Belgian star currently being fit.

Hazard has recently dismissed suggestions that he was unhappy and expressed his desire to succeed with the Madrid giants.