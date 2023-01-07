Newcastle, Forest, Bournemouth dumped out of FA Cup

Premier League high-flyers Newcastle suffered a shock FA Cup exit against Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool were held by Wolves, while top-flight strugglers Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth crashed out on a day of third round surprises.

Elsewhere on an enthralling afternoon of FA Cup action, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood actors who co-own Wrexham, led the celebrations on social media after their non-league side's surprise 4-3 victory at second tier Coventry.

Harry Kane moved closer to becoming Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he netted in the 1-0 win against Portsmouth.

But it was Wednesday, currently second in League One, who stole the show on Saturday with their impressive 2-1 victory at Hillsborough against a Newcastle team sitting third in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side were unbeaten in their previous 15 games in all competitions, but Wednesday have now gone undefeated in 10 successive matches after Josh Windass's double stunned the Magpies.

Wednesday went ahead in the 52nd minute when Windass, who looked in an offside position, diverted Dennis Adeniran's ball across from close-range.

Windass scored his second 13 minutes later, coolly converting after being put through by Michael Smith.

Newcastle reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Bruno Guimaraes poked home from close-range, but Chris Wood squandered a golden opportunity to equalise as he fired over from 10 yards.

"It was a disappointing result for us. We are aware that we don't have the deepest squad of any team in the Premier League," Howe said.

At Anfield, a difficult week for Liverpool that started with a Premier League loss at Brentford concluded with a fortuitous 2-2 draw against Wolves.

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was guilty of a woeful error when his pass was intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who slotted Wolves' 26th minute opener.

Darwin Nunez cushioned a superb volley past Matija Sarkic to equalise on the stroke of half-time and Mohamed Salah's deft finish in the 52nd minute put Liverpool ahead.

But the Reds, who gave a debut to Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo after his move from PSV Eindhoven, were pegged back in the 57th minute through Hwang Hee-chan's composed effort.

And it could have been even worse for Liverpool, who saw Toti's goal controversially disallowed for offside in the final minutes.

'Great chapter'

Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O'Connor and Paul Mullin were the scorers for National League side Wrexham as they swept into a 4-1 lead at Coventry.

Despite a late fightback from 10-man Coventry, Wrexham reached the fourth round for the first time since 2000, sparking a celebratory Instagram post from Reynolds laced with profanity.

"It's a great chapter in the story of Wrexham since the new owners have come in and I'm sure they will be overjoyed with what they've seen today," Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said.

Forest boss Steve Cooper named an entirely different starting team for the match at Blackpool after his side's midweek win against Southampton, which lifted them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The plan backfired badly as the Championship team won 4-1 at Bloomfield Road, with goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates.

"This is a fantastic competition that I have been quite fortunate to experience fantastic days in and this was one of them," Blackpool manager Michael Appleton told the BBC.

Two goals each from Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson put Championship leaders Burnley on course for a 4-2 win at Bournemouth.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England captain Kane scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the box and bending a fine curling effort past the despairing dive of Josh Griffiths.

Kane, with four goals in four matches since missing the penalty against France that led to England's elimination at the World Cup, now has 265 goals for Spurs -- just one behind the club's all-time record scorer, Jimmy Greaves.

West Ham eased the pressure on boss David Moyes with a 1-0 win at Brentford.

By Steven GRIFFITHS

AFP