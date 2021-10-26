Newcastle Interested in Barcelona's Dembele

Newcastle United are considering moving for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele after the Frenchman's agent contacted the Premier League side, according to Sport.

The 2018 World Cup winner appears to be on his way out of Barca next year, partly due to his constant injuries.

Juventus are also interested in the former Borussia Dortmund star and were reportedly contacted by his agent.

Dembele moved to Barcelona in 2017 to replace Neymar but failed to live up to expectations despite his obvious talent.

The Catalan giants brought in the France international for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons.

He signed a five-year contract, with a buyout clause of €400 million.