Newcastle 'Not Scared' of Ramsey's Salary Demands

Newcastle United are not intimidated by Aaron Ramsey's huge salary demands, according to the Mirror.

The newly mega-rich club is prepared to match the Welshman's demands in order to bring him to St James' Park.

The Juventus midfielder currently earns £12 million per year.

The former Arsenal star suffered from a series of injuries and a dip in form since his move to Turin.

A return to the Premier League is on the cards for Ramsey who spent most of his career at the Gunners before moving to Juve in 2019.

Newcastle, led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, are considered the richest club in the world and are ready to enter the transfer market in January.