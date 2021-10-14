Newcastle Open Talks with Nabil Fekir

Newcastle United have opened their negotiations with Real Betis star Nabil Fekir, as reported by Foot Mercato.

The 28-year-old star was very close to joining Liverpool while at Olympique Lyonnais before deciding on a switch to La Liga.

He was also linked with the Magpies last year, however, he eventually remained with the Andalusian side.

The attacking midfielder who is currently valued at €25 million is into the final two years of his contract.

He moved to Real Betis on 22 July 2019 and signed a four-year deal for an initial fee of €19.75 million and €10 million in add-ons.