Newcastle Prepare Kroos Offer

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos.

The club believe that the 31-year-old is a key first step in their new project following the recent Saudi-led takeover.

El Nacional claims that Newcastle are ready to offer around €30 million for the former Germany international.

Kroos returned from injury not so long ago and has made just four starts this season so far.

The former Bayern Munich star is tied to the Spanish giants until June 30, 2023.

Newcastle are facing relegation and sit 19th in the Premier League having lost six of the their first ten matches.