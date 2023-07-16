  1. Home
  3. Newcastle submits huge £82m offer for Napoli's Kvaratskhelia

Published July 16th, 2023 - 01:08 GMT
Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Atalanta on March 11, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Atalanta on March 11, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Newcastle United have submitted a club-record bid for Napoli's Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Magpies' boss Eddie Howe is keen on getting the best talents this summer after ensuring qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The club recently signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55 million.

Howe's attention has now shifted to Napoli's star Kvaratskhelia.

Newcastle have submitted an opening bid of £82m for Kvaratskhelia and are willing to pay up to £85m.

The 22-year-old had an incredible first season at Napoli and played an important role in his team's historic Serie A title win.

