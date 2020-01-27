Newcastle Takeover Criticized by Amnesty International

International human rights organization Amnesty International have criticized the proposed takeover of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

A statement read: "It's not for us to say who should own Newcastle United, but players, backroom staff and fans alike ought to see this for what it is - sportswashing, plain and simple.

"The sportswashing effect can be countered if those involved are willing to do so.

"Staff and fans at Newcastle United should familiarize themselves with the dire human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and be prepared to speak about it."