Newcastle Targeting Three Serie A Stars

Newcastle United are targeting three players from the Italian League (Serie A) as they attempt to avoid relegation, according to The Times.

The English club was recently bought by Saudi Arabia’s PIF in a £305 million takeover, and the new owners are now looking to strengthen the squad.

The Magpies are in deep trouble as they are currently 19th in the Premier League.

The Times has claimed that the club is eyeing Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan.

They are planning a move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as well.

Newcastle appointed Eddie Howe as their new manager last week and will rely on him to save the team from relegation in the coming weeks.