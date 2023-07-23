Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 23rd, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Newcastle United's Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (C) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the pre-season friendly football match between Rangers and Newcastle United at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Newcastle United and Aston Villa lock horns on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the Premier League Summer Series.

Match date: Sunday, July 23
Kick-off time: 23:00 (GMT)
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa probable lineups

  • Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

  • Aston Villa possible Xl

Manager: Unai Emery

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans;  John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

Prediction

Newcastle 2-1 Aston Villa: A tough encounter for both sides that will be open with several goals and plenty of action. Despite Villa's win when they last met, Howe's men will be eager to prove themselves.

