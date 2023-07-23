Newcastle United vs Aston Villa - possible lineups, prediction

Newcastle United and Aston Villa lock horns on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the Premier League Summer Series.

Match date: Sunday, July 23

Kick-off time: 23:00 (GMT)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa probable lineups

Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy

Aston Villa possible Xl

Manager: Unai Emery

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

Prediction

Newcastle 2-1 Aston Villa: A tough encounter for both sides that will be open with several goals and plenty of action. Despite Villa's win when they last met, Howe's men will be eager to prove themselves.