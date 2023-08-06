  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Newcastle United vs Villarreal - possible lineups, prediction

Newcastle United vs Villarreal - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 6th, 2023 - 11:17 GMT
Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League Summer Series match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League Summer Series match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Newcastle United conclude their prepartions for the upcoming season when they face Villarreal on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Villarreal

  • Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton;  Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes

  • Villarreal possible Xl

Manager: Quique Setien

Filip Jorgensen; Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Alberto Moreno; Dani Parejo, D Suarez, Capoue; Diaz, Sorloth, G Moreno

Prediction

Newcastle 1-0 Villarreal: The Magpies have a slight advantage over the Yellow Submarine and should clinch victory.

Tags:Newcastle UnitedVillarreal

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now