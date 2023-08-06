Newcastle United vs Villarreal - possible lineups, prediction

Newcastle United conclude their prepartions for the upcoming season when they face Villarreal on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: St. James' Park
Newcastle United vs Villarreal
Newcastle possible Xl
Manager: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton; Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes
Villarreal possible Xl
Manager: Quique Setien
Filip Jorgensen; Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Alberto Moreno; Dani Parejo, D Suarez, Capoue; Diaz, Sorloth, G Moreno
Prediction
Newcastle 1-0 Villarreal: The Magpies have a slight advantage over the Yellow Submarine and should clinch victory.