Newcastle vs Chelsea - possible lineups, prediction

Chelsea and Newcastle United continue their Premier League Summer Series adventure when they clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 00:15 (GMT)
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Newcastle United vs Chelsea probable lineups
Newcastle possible Xl
Manager: Eddie Howe
Karius; Kieran Trippier; Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson
Chelsea possible Xl
Manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall; Enzo Fernandez, Cesare Casadei; Diego Moreira, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson
Prediction
Newcastle 3-3 Chelsea: It should be an entertaining game with plenty of goals for both sides.