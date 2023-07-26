Newcastle vs Chelsea - possible lineups, prediction

Chelsea and Newcastle United continue their Premier League Summer Series adventure when they clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, July 27

Kick-off time: 00:15 (GMT)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Newcastle United vs Chelsea probable lineups

Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Karius; Kieran Trippier; Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Lewis Hall; Enzo Fernandez, Cesare Casadei; Diego Moreira, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Prediction

Newcastle 3-3 Chelsea: It should be an entertaining game with plenty of goals for both sides.