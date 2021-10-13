Newcastle Want to Bring in Timo Werner

Premier League side Newcastle United are planning a move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner, as reported by Bild.

The English club was recently sold to wealthy Saudi Arabian owners who are determined to sign several high profile players.

Werner has become a target for Newcastle and could be tempted to leave if the right offer comes by.

The German international failed to live up to expectations following his transfer to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old forward moved to Chelsea for an estimated fee of €53 million and is tied to the European champions until June 30, 2025.