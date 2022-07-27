Neymar Could Replace Ronaldo at Man Utd

Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar this summer, according to the Mirror.

The English giants have put the 30-year-old on a four-man shortlist to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo who appears to be on his way out of the club.

United have lined up Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Stuttgart frontman Sasa Kalajdzic as potential replacements as well.

Ronaldo held talks with Manchester United officials on Monday as he finally reported to Carrington after missing the first part of pre-season due to family issues.

The former Juventus star has informed the club previously that he wants a move to a Champions League club.

Neymar could become United's main man as Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford seems to have reached its end.