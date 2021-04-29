Neymar Flirting with Barcelona Return

  1. Home
Published April 29th, 2021 - 09:52 GMT
Neymar (Photo: AFP)

The PSG winger has yet to put pen to paper on an extension with his current club

Neymar's talk behind the scenes does not match his public comments, claims Mundo Deportivo, as he has quietly spoken to people at Barcelona about a potential return.

The winger has repeatedly said he would sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain, but until that becomes official, speculation from the Spanish press will probably continue.

On Wednesday, he failed to make a decisive impact as PSG lost at home in the Champions League semi-final to Manchester City.

