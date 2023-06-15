Neymar heading to Saudi Pro League?

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2023 - 12:59 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Reports claim that Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is increasingly likely to end up accepting a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Caughtoffside believe that PSG may be forced to sell the Brazilian for a discounted price due to the lack of offers coming their way for him.

A switch to Saudi Arabia has become the most logical choice as top European clubs fear investing large sums of cash in a player that is in the decline.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund's recent failed attempt to sign Lionel Messi means that other high-profile deals will be considered.

Neymar suffered a series of setbacks and injuries in the last few years hampering his overall career at PSG.

The French giants bought him from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million but are likely to let him go for a very low price this summer.

His current market value is between €42.5m - €70.8m, as per footballtransfers.com

