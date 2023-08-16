Neymar: I came to Al-Hilal to write new sporting history

Brazilian star Neymar has revealed that he decided to join Al-Hilal to make history and clinch titles.

The 31-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain to sign a two-year deal with the Saudi club.

The mega transfer is reportedly worth €90 million.

Neymar believes that he joined the Saudi Pro League at the right time.

The Brazil international said as quoted by Tribal Football: “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.

“Al-Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club.

“I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal."