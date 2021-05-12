Neymar: I Want to Play With Ronaldo

Neymar has revealed that he wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

PSG paid a world-record fee of €222 million (£190m/$269m) to sign Neymar in 2017 from Barcelona, where he had established himself among the best players of his generation.

The Brazilian shone alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Camp Nou, and has also thrived in a world-class squad at Parc des Princes, but still harbours ambitions to play alongside a five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently plying his trade in Italy with Juventus.