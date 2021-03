Neymar is closing in on agreeing fresh terms with Paris Saint-Germain for an extension that would keep him at the club until 2026, claims Le10Sport.

But the Ligue 1 giants are still some way off convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay at Parc des Princes.

Brazilian Neymar, the most expensive transfer in association football history when he arrived at PSG from Barcelona, looks set to pledge his long-term future to the French capital.