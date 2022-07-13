Neymar Wants PSG Stay Ahead of 2022 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has no interest in leaving this summer, according to Goal.

The 30-year-old still has three years left in his current deal with the French giants and remains focused on his involvement with Brazil's national team at the 2022 World Cup in November.

PSG were reportedly willing to let him go if they were to receive a suitable offer this summer.

Neymar intends to be in good shape ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and has returned PSG to begin preparations for the new season.

PSG's new coach Christophe Galtierhe also wants the ex-Barcelona striker to stay and has plans to bring the best out of him.