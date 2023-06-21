N'Golo Kante follows Karim Benzema's footsteps and joins Al-Ittihad

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is set to join on a free transfer this summer.

The Frenchman will agreed a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, following talks to extend his Chelsea deal that never materialized.

He is now set to reunite with his countryman Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad, reportedly for €86 million per year.

Kante won the 2018 World Cup with France and helped Leicester City clinch the Premier League title in 2016.

The midfielder signed for Chelsea afterwards for £30 million, and won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup since then.

Chelsea bid farwell to Kante through their official website in a statement which read as follows: "N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated.

"His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career."

Kante only made nine appearances for Chelsea this season due to injury.