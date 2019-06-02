Nihat Ozdemir Elected New Turkish Football Head

Nihat Ozdemir has been elected as the 42nd president of Turkish Football Federation (TTF) on Saturday.

During the general assembly meeting of the federation in Ankara's JW Marriott Hotel, Ozdemir, as only candidate for the post, received 179 of 183 votes and was elected the new president of the federation.

"Justice and merit will be our basic principles,” said Ozdemir in his winning speech, noting that he will serve the TFF for four years.

Referring to the Turkey’s executive committee member of the UEFA Servet Yardimci, Ozdemir said the federation will further developments in Turkish football with a good interaction.

