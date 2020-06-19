No AGL Champion this Season

In an unprecedented decision, this season's Arabian Gulf League will not have a champion, the UAE Pro League revealed on Thursday.

The Pro League, held an extraordinary general assembly meeting through teleconferencing, in coordination with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), to discuss the implications of the decision on the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, and announced that there will not be a champion this season.

It is the first time the UAE top flight will not have a winner since the League turned professional in 2008.

The only other instance when there was no champion was in the amateur era when the 1990-91 season was stopped before completion because of the Gulf War.

Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli had led the standings with 43 points, followed by record 13-time League winners Al Ain on 37 points, when the League was suspended on March 15 because of the pandemic.

The Under-21 Arabian Gulf League too will not have a champion, the Pro League said. Shabab Al Ahli were also leading on that front too.

The Pro League also decided that the top flight will remain a 14-club League. There was a likelihood that the League could be extended to a 16-team competition.

Meanwhile, the same teams, who are currently competing in the AFC Champions League this season, will contest next season. Last year's AGL champions Sharjah FC, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Ain and Al Wahda are the four teams, with the latter two having to go through the qualifying play-off round.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Pro League had announced that the AGL and the Under-21 AGL will not resume this season.